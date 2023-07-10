Insider Buying: Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Major Shareholder Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.96 per share, for a total transaction of $19,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,359.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, April 17th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 700 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00.

Shares of FWONK stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,126. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $80.13. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.42 million. Formula One Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 2.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FWONK shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Formula One Group from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Formula One Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Formula One Group from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Formula One Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 2,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Formula One Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Formula One Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

