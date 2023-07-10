Insider Buying: Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Major Shareholder Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.96 per share, for a total transaction of $19,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,359.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 17th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 700 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00.
Shares of FWONK stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,126. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $80.13. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Several analysts have recently commented on FWONK shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Formula One Group from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Formula One Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Formula One Group from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.83.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Formula One Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 2,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Formula One Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Formula One Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.
Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.
