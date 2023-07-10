Insider Selling: Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Director Sells 47,702 Shares of Stock

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) Director Garry E. Menzel sold 47,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total transaction of $43,408.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,300.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.93. 1,097,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,423. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.19.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 108.46% and a negative net margin of 160.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADAP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.60 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.12.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 357.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,738,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703,418 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,169,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,068,000 after buying an additional 2,505,003 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 124.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 959,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 532,016 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 30.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 302,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $510,000.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.