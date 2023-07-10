Insider Selling: Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) COO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $82,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,196,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,429,750.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Yat Tung Lam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 13th, Yat Tung Lam sold 651,078 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $11,458,972.80.

On Thursday, June 8th, Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $79,850.00.

On Thursday, June 1st, Yat Tung Lam sold 143,909 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $2,162,952.27.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00.

On Friday, May 26th, Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $135,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,222,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,077. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.09 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.48. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $19.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $32.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRDO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

