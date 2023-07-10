Insider Selling: DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Insider Sells 100,315 Shares of Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $4,935,498.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DOCU stock traded up $1.41 on Monday, hitting $51.11. 2,761,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,168,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.91. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $77.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.02.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $661.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOCU. UBS Group dropped their target price on DocuSign from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 108.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

