Insider Selling: Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.10, for a total value of $6,710,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,631,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,665,796,329.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Kellogg Price Performance
Shares of K traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,637,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,187. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $63.74 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.41.
Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.
Kellogg Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently weighed in on K shares. TheStreet raised shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.08.
Institutional Trading of Kellogg
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of K. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 52,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 33.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 21,112 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Kellogg by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 93,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 37,366 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kellogg Company Profile
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kellogg
- 3 Stocks that Analysts Continue to Upgrade into Earnings Season
- Meta Threads Its Way To New Heights
- Helen of Troy and NanoString Technologies Trade Set-ups
- Profit Taking Hits Home for Specialty Retailers
- The 3 Hot Sectors To Watch During The Summer Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.