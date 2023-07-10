Insider Selling: Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.10, for a total value of $6,710,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,631,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,665,796,329.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of K traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,637,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,187. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $63.74 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.41.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.52%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on K shares. TheStreet raised shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

Institutional Trading of Kellogg

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of K. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 52,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 33.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 21,112 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Kellogg by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 93,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 37,366 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

