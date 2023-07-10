Insider Selling: Novonix Limited (ASX:NVX) Insider Sells A$236,865.16 in Stock

Novonix Limited (ASX:NVX – Free Report) insider Robert Natter sold 373,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.64 ($0.42), for a total transaction of A$236,865.16 ($157,910.11).

Novonix Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 18.40, a current ratio of 13.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.85.

Novonix Company Profile

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Battery Materials, Battery Technology, and Graphite Exploration. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials.

