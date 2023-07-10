Insider Selling: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Sells $1,045,125.00 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Zachary Kirkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tesla alerts:

On Monday, June 5th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.69, for a total value of $816,337.50.

On Thursday, May 4th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70.

Tesla Stock Down 0.8 %

TSLA stock opened at $274.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.88. The company has a market cap of $869.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $314.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,683,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,680,162,000 after acquiring an additional 685,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,047,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,358,912,000 after acquiring an additional 938,216 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,913,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Guggenheim raised their price target on Tesla from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays cut Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wedbush reduced their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.95.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.