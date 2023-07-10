Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Gap Up to $38.69

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.69, but opened at $39.64. Intapp shares last traded at $38.89, with a volume of 21,326 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on INTA shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Intapp Trading Up 3.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $92.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.54 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intapp news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,486,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $87,124,787.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,646,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,424,047.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John T. Hall sold 553,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $19,399,090.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,495,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,512,613.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,486,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $87,124,787.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,646,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,424,047.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,315,314 shares of company stock valued at $117,888,758. Company insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intapp in the first quarter worth $316,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Intapp in the first quarter worth $230,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 128.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 9.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 592,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,565,000 after acquiring an additional 52,562 shares during the last quarter.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Further Reading

