Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,186 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. StockNews.com raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.13. 7,937,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,021,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.80. The company has a market cap of $134.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.84 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

