Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Director Sells $73,373.10 in Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $73,373.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,271.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,125,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,281. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.83. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $76.45.
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.24. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 804.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The business had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.96) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTLA. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.53.
About Intellia Therapeutics
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.
Further Reading
