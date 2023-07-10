Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Director Sells $73,373.10 in Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $73,373.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,271.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,125,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,281. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.83. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $76.45.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.24. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 804.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The business had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.96) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 54.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 13,209 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 47.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTLA. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.53.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.