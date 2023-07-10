International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in International Business Machines by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 329,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,414,000 after purchasing an additional 38,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.73.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $132.62. 829,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,744,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.94 and its 200-day moving average is $132.18. The firm has a market cap of $120.42 billion, a PE ratio of 67.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 337.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

