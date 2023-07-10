International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $145.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.73.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $132.08 on Friday. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 337.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,183,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,318,730,000 after purchasing an additional 206,814 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,701,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,626,331,000 after purchasing an additional 270,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,209,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,120,034,000 after buying an additional 235,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after buying an additional 11,017,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

