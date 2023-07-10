Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,030 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 118,345.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intuit by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Intuit by 140.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,190,000 after buying an additional 501,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,412,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $939,098,000 after buying an additional 462,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU stock traded up $11.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $460.07. The company had a trading volume of 433,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,164. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $352.63 and a one year high of $490.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $438.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $422.98.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260 over the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.85.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

