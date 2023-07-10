Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.20

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.20 and last traded at $21.20, with a volume of 54332 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.19.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.09.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.0651 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8,315.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

