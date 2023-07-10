Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Sold by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCO. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,321.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $74,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BSCO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.60. 170,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,463. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average is $20.58. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $20.89.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
