Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Acquired by Upper Left Wealth Management LLC

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 61,042 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDBC. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 96.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PDBC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.85. 78,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,718,049. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $18.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

