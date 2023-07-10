Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Lifted by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 4.3% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $21,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Iowa State Bank grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 2,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 13.1% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 235.7% in the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 5,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $364.95. 16,994,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,643,277. The company’s 50-day moving average is $349.95 and its 200-day moving average is $325.86. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $372.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

