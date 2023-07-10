Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by QP Wealth Management LLC

QP Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.8% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 836.7% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $366.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $349.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.86. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

