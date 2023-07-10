Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 10th (ADP, AIZ, BABA, CIGI, COLL, FMS, LAKE, LQDT, MAR, RBA)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, July 10th:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from $133.00 to $131.00.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from $61.00 to $70.00.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

