Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 10th (ADP, AIZ, BABA, CIGI, COLL, FMS, LAKE, LQDT, MAR, RBA)

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, July 10th:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from $133.00 to $131.00.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from $61.00 to $70.00.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

