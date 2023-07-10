Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 16,264 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 43% compared to the average daily volume of 11,335 call options.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

NYSE:TDOC traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,076,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976,685. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.77. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $44.66.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $629.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.55 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 285.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,520 shares in the company, valued at $620,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 15,372 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $411,354.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,591.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,464 shares of company stock worth $509,950. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Teladoc Health by 116.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,593,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $93,070,000 after buying an additional 1,935,496 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 245.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,524,794 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,392,000 after buying an additional 1,794,704 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 8.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,584,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $533,130,000 after buying an additional 1,655,740 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $34,632,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Teladoc Health by 68.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,191,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,654,000 after buying an additional 1,298,934 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

