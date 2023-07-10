Iowa State Bank Boosts Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Iowa State Bank lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 54.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,278 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,479 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.46.

SWKS traded up $2.36 on Monday, hitting $110.70. 210,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,853,978. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.66 and a 200-day moving average of $107.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $123.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

