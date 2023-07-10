Iowa State Bank Has $1.43 Million Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Iowa State Bank reduced its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,845 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank owned 0.09% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CWI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.73. 59,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.62. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $26.65.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

