Iowa State Bank Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Iowa State Bank lessened its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,802 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Exelon by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Exelon by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Exelon by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after acquiring an additional 166,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.90.

NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,306,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,752,404. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.38 and a 200 day moving average of $41.44. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $47.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

