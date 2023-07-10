Iowa State Bank Has $4.27 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,401 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,201,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $89,253,000 after purchasing an additional 151,185 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 647,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $60,301,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.84.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

CVS Health Trading Down 0.0 %

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.16. 960,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,890,914. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $66.34 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.87%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.