Iowa State Bank Purchases 4,136 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Paramount Global by 404.9% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PARA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Loop Capital raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Paramount Global Stock Up 1.2 %

PARA traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $16.49. 1,682,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,031,656. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $27.49. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.43.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paramount Global

In other Paramount Global news, Director Shari Redstone bought 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Featured Stories

