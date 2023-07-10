Iowa State Bank Sells 10,498 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Iowa State Bank lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,498 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for 1.9% of Iowa State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after buying an additional 2,621,089 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,579,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,790,000 after buying an additional 1,763,928 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. 888 reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.81. 176,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,374,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

