Iowa State Bank Sells 3,496 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Iowa State Bank lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Iowa State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $262.39. The stock had a trading volume of 156,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,115. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.