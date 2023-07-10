Iowa State Bank Sells 5,105 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Iowa State Bank lessened its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,105 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MET. Barclays reduced their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.55.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $57.91. 558,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,338,047. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.69%.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

