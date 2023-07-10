Iowa State Bank Takes $204,000 Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Iowa State Bank bought a new stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,393,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,519,000 after purchasing an additional 754,571 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,326,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,162,000 after purchasing an additional 224,263 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,926,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,423,000 after purchasing an additional 717,543 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,503,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,364,000 after purchasing an additional 111,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,024,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,219,000 after purchasing an additional 23,117 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LNT shares. Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.89. The company had a trading volume of 164,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,555. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.98. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $64.62.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

