IRON Financial LLC Invests $623,000 in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

IRON Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 53,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Allstate by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 82,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in Allstate by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.
Allstate Price Performance
Allstate stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,616. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.20 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.53.
Allstate Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.14%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $122.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.31.
Allstate Company Profile
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.
