IRON Financial LLC Sells 554 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

IRON Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 0.8% of IRON Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after buying an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $135,502,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $106,840,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,209,000 after buying an additional 1,352,164 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.36. 1,171,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,304,856. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.23 and a 200 day moving average of $73.47.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.