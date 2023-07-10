IRON Financial LLC Sells 683 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

IRON Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,341 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 22.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,230 shares of company stock valued at $14,031,859. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $6.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $268.33. The stock had a trading volume of 63,188,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,103,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.88. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $314.67. The firm has a market cap of $850.47 billion, a PE ratio of 80.71, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tesla from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.53.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

