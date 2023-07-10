iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Holdings Trimmed by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group lowered its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.34. The company had a trading volume of 14,739,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,721,078. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.85 and a 1-year high of $120.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.27.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.2777 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

