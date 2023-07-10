iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) is Amarillo National Bank’s 3rd Largest Position

Amarillo National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 97.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,022 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 8.7% of Amarillo National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Amarillo National Bank owned 0.41% of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF worth $43,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. City State Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

IDEV stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.91. 71,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.12. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.01 and a 1 year high of $62.56.

About iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.