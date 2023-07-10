iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Lessened by Stone House Investment Management LLC

Stone House Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 97.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,508 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,165,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,571,409,000 after acquiring an additional 480,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,173,000 after purchasing an additional 140,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,276,000 after purchasing an additional 176,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,117,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,850,000 after purchasing an additional 24,049 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

IJR stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,049,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.80 and a 200 day moving average of $97.51. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.