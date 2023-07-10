iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Verde Capital Management

Verde Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 5.1% of Verde Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.41. The company had a trading volume of 426,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,969. The firm has a market cap of $68.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.80 and a 200 day moving average of $97.51.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

