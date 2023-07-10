iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Bought by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,279,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,796,000 after buying an additional 135,339 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 112,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after buying an additional 20,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 451,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,354,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.42. 51,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.74 and a 12-month high of $74.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.14.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.3665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

