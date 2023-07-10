iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 40,616 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 116,732 shares.The stock last traded at $74.40 and had previously closed at $74.85.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 557,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,041,000 after buying an additional 18,243 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,652,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,107,000 after purchasing an additional 25,145 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $22,485,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 298,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,697,000 after purchasing an additional 54,139 shares during the period.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

