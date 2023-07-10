iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Position Raised by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 827,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 89,376 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 5.5% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Gold Trust worth $30,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,169,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,901,672. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $39.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average of $36.54.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.