iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is JB Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

JB Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 940,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371,954 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 4.2% of JB Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. JB Capital LLC owned 0.28% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $45,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,766,108 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.65.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

