iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $47.78

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.78 and last traded at $48.28, with a volume of 1283475 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.21.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.65.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

