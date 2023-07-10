iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.15

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.15 and last traded at $40.11, with a volume of 257835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.11.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PICK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 286,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 20,778 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Sentinus LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 34,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

