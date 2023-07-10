iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Sets New 12-Month High at $142.59

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $142.59 and last traded at $142.86, with a volume of 521542 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $141.36.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.32. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 16,086.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,831,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765,018 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4,447.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,542,000 after acquiring an additional 647,011 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,936,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 353.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 590,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,945,000 after buying an additional 460,113 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

