iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Increased by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 566,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,896 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Adviser Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $61,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 119,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,833,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 8,404 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Equity Management purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,656,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.08. 932,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,496,897. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.52 and its 200-day moving average is $106.78. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

