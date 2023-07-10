iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,134,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,169,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,645 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,522 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,718,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,225,154,000 after acquiring an additional 828,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,103,450,000 after acquiring an additional 608,288 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $271.63. 455,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,277. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.93 and a 200 day moving average of $242.06. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $276.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

