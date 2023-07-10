iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stake Boosted by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 645.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,182 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Parallel Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $44,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 213.2% during the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $110.11. 504,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,425,861. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $110.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.4315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

