iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Holdings Increased by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.32. 231,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,710. The company has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.59. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $71.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.