iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $115.91

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $115.91 and last traded at $116.78, with a volume of 265373 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.04.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.35 and a 200 day moving average of $113.69.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.