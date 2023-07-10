iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Hits New 52-Week High at $85.67

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $85.67 and last traded at $85.53, with a volume of 45908 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.13.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $697.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.54 and its 200 day moving average is $87.02.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

About iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

