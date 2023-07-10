James Investment Research Inc. Sells 1,453 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,711 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $204.33. 674,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,993,198. The stock has a market cap of $124.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.35. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.63.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.